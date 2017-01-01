Handle multiple currencies,
international and
domestic payment methods
Seamlessly escrow and
split funds according to your
business model
Manage differed, recurring
and one-click payments
One simple contract,
neither bank contract
nor PSP required
KYC and anti-money
laundering checks fulfilling
European regulatory demands
No need to be PCI compliant
as all sensitive customer
data is managed by our API
Developer-friendly API
- Open-source SDK: PHP, Java, Ruby, Python…
- Sandbox and comprehensive documentation with code samples
- Dedicated technical support team in the UK and mainland Europe via phone and email