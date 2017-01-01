A fully customisable technology

FEATURES

Multi currency
Handle multiple currencies,
international and
domestic payment methods
Seamlessy escrow
Seamlessly escrow and
split funds according to your
business model
Payment methods
Manage differed, recurring
and one-click payments
No contract required
One simple contract,
neither bank contract
nor PSP required
Anti fraud system
KYC and anti-money
laundering checks fulfilling
European regulatory demands
Avoid PCI compliance
No need to be PCI compliant
as all sensitive customer
data is managed by our API

More than 2,000 platforms trust MANGOPAY

Developer-friendly API

  • Open-source SDK: PHP, Java, Ruby, Python…
  • Sandbox and comprehensive documentation with code samples
  • Dedicated technical support team in the UK and mainland Europe via phone and email

DOCUMENTATION